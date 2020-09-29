1/1
Valentina "Tina" Mottram
1948 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Valentina "Tina" Mottram age 72, announces her passing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Middletown, Rhode Island.
Valentina was born in Manassas, Virginia. She was the daughter of Enrique Sr. and Alice Caballero.
Many will remember Tina as a school bus driver for Town and Country in Newport, RI and then a RIPTA driver for 24 years. Among her many talents and hobbies, traveling with family and friends, whether it would be a road trip or a cruise ship, always made her happy. Some of her many travel adventures included North Carolina, Florida, Hawaii, Alaska, England and most of the Caribbean. She was well known for her baking and cooking but famously known for her delicious birthday and wedding cake creations. Photography was another of her many talents and as an avid photographer she left us with many beautiful memories. She had a kind heart and her door was always open to those who needed a home cooked meal and a place to stay. Her love and kindness will be missed by many.
Tina is survived by her former husband Roy Mottram and their children; Donna Mancini and the "favoritist" son-in-law Nick Mancini of Middletown, RI, Michael Mottram of Newport, RI, Lori Walker of Pawtucket, RI, her brothers Walter (Perry) Caballero and Enrique Caballero, Jr, her friend of over 50 years who she lovingly called her sister Grace "Wanda" Lambert and her dear friend Patti Michael. She will be lovingly remembered by her greatest pride and joy, her grandchildren; Kevin Mancini, Kristopher Mancini, Xavier Sanchez, Alexi Sanchez, Alma Halsband, Nikole Mancini and 6 great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Mottram.
A celebration of Tina's life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A prayer service will be held immediately following at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Due to the restrictions in place due to Covid19, occupancy of the funeral home is limited to 15 people at a time, wait times will be longer, thank you for your cooperation, face coverings are required.
Burial will be private.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
