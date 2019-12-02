|
|
Victoria L. Perry
Victoria L. Perry, 90, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Victoria was born in Newport, RI to the late Carmelo and Lucille Ripa. She was the wife of the late John J. Perry for 51 years.
Vicki was born on April 4, 1929 and lived in Newport her entire life. She was a true Newporter, living on Dearborn Street for many years. Vicki was a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.
For many years she was employed at the Music Box in Newport and later for the Newport Public School system as a line cook. Vicki was dedicated to her responsibility for feeding the children and took a lot of pride in doing so.
She was an exceptional cook in the kitchen and her famous Sunday dinners were always open to any and all. Her meatballs and sauce were a highly requested item on the menu and on occasion her very rare blue crab sauce would draw a line out the door.
Everyone always knew where they stood with her. Vicki was notorious for not holding back her opinion and telling it like it is. She liked you or she didn't. As her family we are still trying to figure out which one it was for us. (we knew she loved us)
Her departure from this world will forever leave a void in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her loving son John "Jay" Perry of Middletown, RI and grandchildren: Joel Sherman of Portland OR, Jeremy Sherman of Virginia Beach VA, John Perry of Middletown RI and her baby girl Jenna Perry of Brooklyn, NY. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren: Saoirse and Flannery (Joel) Perry (Jeremy) and Marley and Tucker (John).
These new additions over the past few years were such a positive impact for Vicki.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Perry, and her dearly beloved daughter Victoria Sherman whom she couldn't wait to be reunited with again. (looks like the vacation is over, Poppa!)
All who loved her dearly will never forget her loyalty, tenacity, stubbornness, wit, cooking, and more than anything, her never ending dedication to them.
Services will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019