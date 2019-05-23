|
|
Vincent Louis DelRoss
Vincent Louis DelRoss, passed away at the age of 97, peacefully at his home in Middletown, on Saturday morning May 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband fo the late Irene T. (Pasquale) DelRoss.
Born in Newport, RI in 1022, he was one of fourteen children born to the late Francis and Mary (Passarelli) DelRoss.
At the age of 17, he joined the Army, and served during the WW II and again during the Korean War, and was the recipient of the Silver Star for his heroism in combat. After returning from the war, he worked for many facilities on Aquidneck Island, including Transit Line Bus Co., the Newport Water Department, Civil Defense in Melville, and 30 years at the Newport Naval War College.
He was a member of th Middletown F.O.P. and the V.F.W. in Middletown.
He was a longtime communicant of Jesus Saviour Church in Newport, and was very active in the church functions.
He is survived by his daughters; Carol Leland and her husband Ernest of Middletown, RI, Kay Schola of CA, and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michelle, Karla, Donny and Charles. He is also survived by his brothers; Stephen DelRoss, Francis DelRoss, both of Fla., and Anthony DelRoss of MO.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene, Dominic, Paul, Joseph and Louis DelRoss, and Barbara Cordiero, Connie Vieira, Ester Oxx and Ann Vieira.
Funeral services and burial are private.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 23 to May 25, 2019