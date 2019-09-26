|
Viola "Bunny" Roberts
Viola May "Bunny" Roberts, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 24, 2019, at Newport Hospital.
Bunny was born on March 20, 1932, in Jamestown, RI to the late William Boone and the late Viola (DeVere) Boone.
Bunny worked for many years at Newport Hospital. In her spare time she was a self-proclaimed pocketbook enthusiast, enjoyed attending the Newport Creamery with her "posse" and loved her vanilla ice cream sodas. She also enjoyed her coffee social hour with her AHEPA friends and going to the beach to watch the surfers and waves. Bunny was a collector of cow figurines and never met a cow she didn't like. Called a social butterfly by many, she was known for her sense of humor and sarcasm, and always looked forward to all her hugs and kisses from her grandchildren and great children. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
Bunny was formerly married to Stanley Gusoski and is survived by their children, Donna Lee Chapman and her husband Harvey of Middletown, Evelyn Hart of Middletown, Stanley Gusoski of Hampstead, NH, William "My Billy" Gusoski and his wife Debbie of Carmel, ME, Cynthia Lee and her husband Brian of Salem, NH, and April Fichera and her husband John of Sandown, NH, twenty grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, her longtime companion Donald "Mr. Gray" Gray, and her special friend, her cockatiel, Pearl.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane High and her sister, "Toodles" Silvia.
A memorial service in her memory will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her burial will follow at the Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019