1/1
Virginia Marovich
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Marovich
Virginia Marovich, age 95, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Virginia was born in Cicero, IL to George and Emily Dec. She married Richard Marovich of Chicago, IL on October 8, 1949.
Gini was the President of numerous golf and bowling leagues while living in California although one of her proudest accomplishments was the 7 years she spent volunteering at Newport Hospital in RI. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Richard Marovich and his wife, Jennifer of San Jose, CA and her daughter, Lynn White and her husband, William of Portsmouth. She was Yamma to her grandchildren, John Marovich and wife Kelley of Oakland, CA, Andrew Marovich of San Jose, CA, Randall White and wife, Lisa of Medford, NJ, Brad White and wife Kate of Nicholasville, KY, and YaYa to her six great-grandchildren, Keira White, Clayton White, Julia White, Lincoln White, Hudson White, and Lydia White.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Marovich, Lt. Commander, USN (ret), her brothers Henry (and wife Eunice) and Herbert (and wife Joan), her sister Genevieve and her parents.
Services and internment for Mrs. Marovich will be held in California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Potter League for Animals, https://www.potterleague.org/donate/ or 87 Oliphant Ln. Middletown, RI 02842 or to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved