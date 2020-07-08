1/1
Vivian L. Silvia
Vivian L. Silvia, 93, formally of Middletown passed away at St. Clare-Newport on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after suffering complications from a stroke.
Vivian was born April 9, 1927 in Newport, RI to the late Howard and Florence (Murphy) Thurston. She was married to the late Arthur F. Silvia for 67 years.
Vivian leaves behind a daughter, Karen L. Silvia, her sister Jean T. McGowan, two grandchildren, Dawn L. Huffman (Neal), Brian R. Garnham (Farrah), three great grandchildren (Nicholas, Vivienne, and Fiona) and many nieces and nephews.
Vivian graduated from Bryant College and worked for Donald V. Hoff CPA for a year as a Bookkeeper, Secretary (1946-47). She was a personal assistant for Robert and Anita Young (1948-1958) her husband managed the Young's Oakland Farm in Portsmouth. In 1966 she joined Hoff, Raiche, Koziara and Martland CPA firm where she worked as a Bookkeeper/Statistical Typist until she retired in 1997.
Vivian was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She adored her family, loved gardening, shopping and occasional gambling at Foxwoods or Newport Grand. She looked forward to going to work every day and spending time with her co-workers who were like family to her. It was a hard choice for her to retire in 1997 at 70 years old. She always had time and a smile for everyone who crossed her path. She had a light and energy that will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations in Vivian's memory may be made to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport R.I. 02840, or by visiting www.st.clarenewport.com/giving
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
