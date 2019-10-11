|
|
Walter E. Peterson, Jr.
Walter E. Peterson, Jr., 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 3, 2019.
Walter was born on December 5, 1948, in Providence, RI, to the late Walter E. Peterson and the late Hazel (Nasso) Peterson. He was the husband of Sandra (Bellio) Peterson for the last 48 years.
Walter served honorably in the US Army and worked primarily as a credit manager for local jewelry providers for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, travel, gardening, and his cats.
Besides his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his sisters, Deborah Peterson and Sandra Coleman, his brothers-in-law, Chip Bellio and his wife Kim, and Gary Bellio and his wife Gisele, his mother-in-law, Rose Bellio, his father-in-law, Leon Bellio, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces.
A memorial service in his honor will be held privately by his family.
He will be laid to rest in the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019