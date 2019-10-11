Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. Peterson Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. Peterson Jr. Obituary
Walter E. Peterson, Jr.
Walter E. Peterson, Jr., 70, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 3, 2019.
Walter was born on December 5, 1948, in Providence, RI, to the late Walter E. Peterson and the late Hazel (Nasso) Peterson. He was the husband of Sandra (Bellio) Peterson for the last 48 years.
Walter served honorably in the US Army and worked primarily as a credit manager for local jewelry providers for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, travel, gardening, and his cats.
Besides his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his sisters, Deborah Peterson and Sandra Coleman, his brothers-in-law, Chip Bellio and his wife Kim, and Gary Bellio and his wife Gisele, his mother-in-law, Rose Bellio, his father-in-law, Leon Bellio, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces.
A memorial service in his honor will be held privately by his family.
He will be laid to rest in the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now