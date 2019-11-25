|
Walter Gross
passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at his home in Portsmouth, RI at the age of 86
A military ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 9:30am at the Rhode Island Veteran's Memorial Cemetery 301 South County Trail Exeter, RI. The family invites all to a celebration of life at 11:30am on November 30th to McGovern's on the Water 310 Shove Street Fall River, MA.
Walter was born in 1933 in California and joined the Navy in 1950 in which he served until 1985. Walter was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam war and earned several medals and commendations. His military career spanned 35 years where he attained the highest enlisted rank of the Navy: Master Chief. During his enlistment Walter served on several shore duties and ships and the most memorable for him were The USS Rochester CA-124(The Gray Ghost), and the USS Constitution (Old Ironsides).
Walter was an avid coin collector and loved having breakfast daily at his favorite diner, Reidy's in Portsmouth.
Walter is predeceased by his wife Ellen Gross (Greatorex) formerly of Charlestown MA.
Walter is survived by his daughter Pamela Moore of Portsmouth, RI, his former wife Hildred, his stepson Thomas Higgins and wife Christine and his loving granddaughter Grace Higgins all of Millis, MA., his stepdaughter Deborah Coble and husband Scott of North Carolina, dear friends Rhonda, Sherry and Ginny and companion Carol Philips.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019