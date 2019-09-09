|
Walter M. Gray
Walter M. Gray, 79, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on September 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Walter was born on November 6, 1939, in Fall River, MA to the late Everett Gray and Julia (Healy) Gray. Walter was the husband of Carol "Sandy" Gray for 57 years.
Walter was a Rogers High School graduate and received his bachelor's degree from UMass. He worked for John Hancock as both an insurance agent and a financial planner for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Sandy, he as an avid skier and America's Cup enthusiast. Walter also enjoyed the theater. When he wasn't involved in his hobbies, Walter also enjoyed volunteering for the Land Trust, the Preservation Society, Boston Marathon, and many others places he could lend a hand and make a difference — he was one of the many who put up the Blithewold Christmas Tree for many years as well. He will be deeply missed.
Besides his wife, Sandy, Walter is survived by his sons, Robert Gray of Portsmouth, RI, David Gray and his wife Stephanie also of Portsmouth, John Gray of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his grandchildren, Andrew and Julia Gray.
Walter was predeceased by his brother, Richard Gray.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday September 12th, 2019, at 10:00 am, in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Diseases Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, or to the Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019