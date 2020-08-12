1/1
Walter Martin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Martin
Walter passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster PA on Valentine's Day 1932, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Hannum) Martin and brother to 6 siblings.
Walter was a proud graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he met his loving wife Rita, of 58 years. He graduated 6th in the class of 1954 and completed the Ranger Course at Fort Benning, GA.
He is survived by his four loving daughters, Janice, Barbara. Laura and Lisa, six cherished grandchildren, Geoffrey, James, Martin, Margaret, Connor and Carly, and four adored great grandchildren Gabriel, Winifred, Sullivan and Seamus. Walter is predeceased by his loving wife Rita and their only son Billy.
A private graveside ceremony will be held to honor a man who lived a life of integrity. He was a kind, generous, fair, respectful, and honest man, who was forever dedicated to his family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Jimmy Fund in his honor at www.jimmyfund.org
Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved