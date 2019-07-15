|
|
FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of
WAYNE F. DEASCENTIS
2018 - July 15 - 2019
They say there is a reason
they say time will heal
But neither time nor reason
will change the way we feel.
For no on knows the heatache
That lies beneath our smiles
No one knows how many times
We have broken down and cried.
We want to tell you something
So there will be no doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.
Love You Always, Anne
& All Your Family
Published in Newport Daily News on July 15, 2019