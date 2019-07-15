Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne DeAscentis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne DeAscentis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne DeAscentis In Memoriam

FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of


WAYNE F. DEASCENTIS
2018 - July 15 - 2019
They say there is a reason
they say time will heal
But neither time nor reason
will change the way we feel.
For no on knows the heatache
That lies beneath our smiles
No one knows how many times
We have broken down and cried.
We want to tell you something
So there will be no doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.

Love You Always, Anne
& All Your Family

Published in Newport Daily News on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.