Wayne H. Gifford
Wayne H. Gifford, loving son, husband and father, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on April 8th, 2019.
He will be dearly missed by his mother Marilynn Gifford, wife Anita (Connell) Gifford, children Heather Cawley, Henry Gifford, and Rachel Gifford and stepdaughters Alex and Jilda Lalli.
Funeral arrangements will be private. To view full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.burroughsf.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019