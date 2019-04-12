Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Gifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne H. Gifford


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne H. Gifford Obituary
Wayne H. Gifford
Wayne H. Gifford, loving son, husband and father, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on April 8th, 2019.
He will be dearly missed by his mother Marilynn Gifford, wife Anita (Connell) Gifford, children Heather Cawley, Henry Gifford, and Rachel Gifford and stepdaughters Alex and Jilda Lalli.
Funeral arrangements will be private. To view full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.burroughsf.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now