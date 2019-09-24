|
Wayne T. Perry
Wayne T. Perry, age 96, passed away peacefully at Saint Elizabeth Manor, Bristol, RI on September 21, 2019 with his wife Sue and family by his side. Wayne was born and grew up on a farm in Udall, MO. He was the oldest of four children born to Thurlo and Lucy Perry. After graduating from high school, he moved to California to live until he was drafted during World War II. He enlisted in the Navy and served duty on a ship in the South Pacific. During this time, he was recommended to the officer program and began college at the University of California at Berkeley. After the war, he continued his education at Berkeley and received a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for several companies in California and Washington until 1971. At that time, he relocated his family to Newport, RI, and worked at the Naval Underwater Systems Center, serving as manager of the Combat Control Systems Laboratory until he retired in 1988. Wayne enjoyed life to the fullest outside of work and his family. He loved telling life stories and jokes to anyone that would listen. They were never ending. He was President of "Toast Masters" in California so he always had the gift of talking. Among the things he enjoyed most was wood working, refinishing furniture that he bought at auctions, and gardening, which came naturally as he grew up on a farm. In his later years, he so enjoyed sitting on the deck with Sue, looking at the view of the Sakonnet River and watching the hummingbirds as they helped themselves to the perennial garden flowers and drink the nectar from the feeders. He also took great joy in working the daily newspaper crossword puzzles. He loved Classical and Opera music and plays. Having lived in California for many years, he developed a love for Mariachi band music. He also like to watch the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots play. Wayne is survived by his wife Sue, his children Karen Blalock, Sunny Leos (Ben), Edward Perry (Anneke), Lucy Perry, Daniel Perry, Judy Sprague, step daughter Julie Ward (Roger), and brother Horace Perry (Dee). Grandchildren include Thomas Blalock, Erin Perry, Greg Perry, Jacqueline Perry, Max Perry, Oscar Perry, Diana Perry, Ivan Perry, Isadora Perry, Nate Ward, and Jason Ward. He also leaves behind several great and great great grandchildren. Wayne was predeceased in death by his first wife Kathryn Perry, son Larry Perry, daughter Gwynn Perry, sister Marie Perry, brother Gerald Perry and grandson Christopher Blalock. A wake will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or the . Sue and the family would like to thank everyone that took care of Wayne during his illness to include Newport Hospital, the doctors and nurses that treated him, Saint Elizabeth Manor and staff, Hope Health Hospice, and All About Home Care. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019