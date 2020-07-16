1/1
Wheeler E. Bradley Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wheeler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wheeler E. Bradley, Jr.
Wheeler E. Bradley Jr., 72, of Middletown, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was the husband of Kathy Bradley for 40 years.
Born on January 9, 1948 in Willimantic Connecticut, he was the son of the late Wheeler E. Bradley Sr. and Edith Pearl (Ives) Bradley. When he was 7 years old, he and his family made what he would later recount as a memorable journey from Connecticut to Newport and his beloved Aquidneck Island, where he would make his lifelong home. As a child, he realized a passion and talent for mechanical work and became a fine auto mechanic, working for various service stations throughout the island. In his later years, that passion grew into his love of restoring antique cars, particularly 1957 Pontiacs. Wheeler was a proud member of the Little Rhody Pontiac Club for over 20 years. He cherished time at car shows during the summer with his family and good friends.
Wheeler was a beloved family man and friend to many. His outgoing personality made everyone feel a part of his family. He will be deeply missed by those who had the opportunity to know him.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Mark Desrosiers, Tabatha Bradley, Laurie Bradley and Wheeler Bradley III, and his grandson Braeden Barrett. He also leaves his siblings, sister Joy Silvia, and brothers Frank Bradley, George Bradley, Herbie Bradley, Bill Bradley, Bob Bradley and Mark Bradley. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, June Popovnak and Virginia Marquis.
Calling hours will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10:00am-1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Visiting Nurse Services.
Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved