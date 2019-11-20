|
|
Wilbur "Earl" Hollins, Jr.
Wilbur "Earl" Hollins Jr., 73, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on November 18, 2019, at Newport Hospital. Earl is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sherri (Harper) Hollins; his mother Lula M. Turner; his children Corey Hollins, Keith A. Hollins, Brooke C. Hollins, Wilbur Hollins III, Maria Lindsay; Brother-in-law Rowland Nelson; grandchildren Savannah and Nyla Hollins, Alishe and Aaron Lindsey; nieces, nephews and cousins. His life-long friends Mishell and Moses Lily. He is predeceased by his father, Wilbur E. Hollins Sr; Sister, Thelma Hollins and beloved Mother-in-Law Lois W. Harper. Earl was born February 25, 1946, in Biloxi, MS to Wilbur Hollins Sr. and Lula (Turner) Hollins. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War earning a Purple Heart Medal. After his service, he moved back to Columbus, OH where he was raised before moving to Providence, RI. Earl married his lovely wife Sherri and moved to Newport, RI to continue to grow their family. He absolutely loved Newport and living in the City by the Sea. Earl worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years and after retirement worked at the Newport Visitors Center as an information specialist. Earl was a devoted father and an avid sudoku player. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, long walks, tennis, he enjoyed his annual vacations to Mexico, coaching Flo Harvey Basketball at the Boys and Girls Club and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane in Middletown. Donations may be offered to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019