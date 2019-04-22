|
WILFRED CHARLES ECKERSLEY III
60 of Portsmouth, departed from this Earth Wednesday April 17, 2019. To be with God and join his beautiful wife and soul mate Tammy Eckersley in eternal peace. He leaves behind his four children Timothy Eckersley, Rachael Stone, Wilfred Eckersley IV, and Jessica Veth. Their spouses Morgan Eckersley, Ian Stone, and Kimsoeuth Veth. Ten grandchildren Corey, Hannah, Peyton, Emma, Ian, Kaylee, Raina, Mara, Drew and Dawson. His loving sister Suzanne Barry and her husband Michael. Father in law Richard Tucker. Eight brothers in law The Petersons, their wives and 25 nieces and nephews. There were countless more who loved him dearly. Along with Tammy he was greeted in Heaven by his parents Wilfred & Elaine Eckersley and mother in law Barbara Tucker. He is remembered as a man of few words and tremendous heart. For his love of his 4 legged friends (he liked dogs more than people). For his mischievous sense of humor. His mechanical skills and passion for music, boats, cars and motorcycles. A simple hard working family man. The ashes of Willy & Tammy will be brought home to Island Park and the ocean they adored. Service will be private. A celebration of life will follow on Saturday May 4 at 2:00 Seaconnet Sportsman's Club; 145 Sakonnet Dr. Portsmouth RI. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations to your local Hospice are greatly appreciated.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019