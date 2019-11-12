|
|
WILLIAM ALBERT ANNETT
passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Clearlake Oaks, CA. He was born July 3, 1944 to the late William F. and Blanche P. Annett in Newport, RI. He attended DLS and graduated from Rogers High School in 1962 then later went on to Providence College, graduating in 1968. He leaves his sister, Dianne (Annett) Hetland (Timothy Hetland) and his partner, William Schoenherr of 45 years as well as many neices, a nephew and many friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019