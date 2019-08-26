|
William Brady Shephard
William Brady Shephard of Newport, RI died on August 21, 2019. Bill was born in Woonsocket, RI on January 10, 1955 to William Henry and Rita (Bliss) Shephard, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Shephard Vincent of Narragansett, RI and her daughters, Jennifer Vincent McCooey, her husband, Edwin, and their daughter and son of Wickford, RI; Meghan Vincent Phillips, her husband, Peter, and their two sons of Stamford, CT; and by his sister, Susan Shephard, her husband, James Marchetti, of Wellesley, MA, their daughter, Jane Marchetti of New York City, and their son, James (Brad) Marchetti of Wellesley. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, August 28 from 10 AM – 12PM, followed immediately by a memorial service at 12PM at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. In lieu of flowers, Bill's family knows that he would have been honored for memorial donations to be made in his memory to The Newport Tree Conservancy, P.O. Box 863, Newport, RI 02840.
For additional information about Bill, we refer you to www.oneillhayes.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019