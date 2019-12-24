Home

William Butler In Memoriam

MEMORIAM
"In Our Hearts Forever
and Always"

WILLIAM ROGERS BUTLER
February 18, 1934 -
December 25, 2018

"For I am sure that
neither death nor life,
nor angels nor rulers, nor
things present nor things
to come, nor powers,
nor height nor depth,
nor anything else in all
creation, will be able to
separate us from the love
of our dear father and
God in Christ Jesus
our Lord."
It has been one year since we
lost our father William "Dada" Butler,
and we miss him dearly.
Love, children Wanda, Verna,
Vincent, Sheila & Barbara

Published in Newport Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
