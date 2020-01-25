Home

William H. Connerton Jr.
1/25/1931 - 10/29/2019
Red, Bill, Dad, Grampa, Willy,
It's hard to believe that almost 3 months has passed since you left us. While you are no longer physically here you are still very present in our hearts, our minds and our everyday lives. Nothing, not even your death, can truly separate us. You will be forever missed and remembered by all those you touched throughout your life. Thank you for being the husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor that you were.
Love, Your Family

Published in Newport Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
