William Dean Hedgcorth Sr.
William Dean Hedgcorth Sr., 81, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, surrounded by his loving family.
William was born November 7, 1937, in Carterville, Missouri to Jesse Hedgcorth and Reba (Kitrell) Hedgcorth. He is survived by his brother, Jerry W. Hedgcorth. William served 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a truck driver for Subler Trucking, and a supervisor for Transcom in Portsmouth RI.
William was married to Judith Ryan for 60 years William is survived by his wife, Judith, and his children; Mary Anne Crittenden of RI, Raymond and Kimberly Hedgcorth of Ohio, William Hedgcorth Jr. of RI, Christopher and Christine Hedgcorth of North Carolina, Linda and Michael Miranda of RI, and Matthew and Nanci Hedgcorth of Massachusetts. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Michael, Meredith, Hayden, Gregory, Joseph, Amber, Ryan, Analiese, Elena, Crystal, Joshua, and Kayla, and his great-grandchildren; Annabelle, Sebastian, Ashleigh, Elias, Isaac, Jesse, and Carleigh.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-5 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. A memorial service and eulogy will be held immediately following calling hours, at 5 pm in the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue Bristol, RI 02809 or to the Hope for the Warriors Project.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 8 to May 10, 2019