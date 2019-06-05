|
William (Bill) F. Smith
On June 2, 2019 our family said goodbye to William (Bill) F. Smith.
Gump, as he is affectionately known to his family, lived a rich and full ninety-five years. He was the youngest of seven children growing up in the depression. After high school, Bill volunteered for the Army Air Forces to help the effort in World War II. Following the war, Bill attended Brown Universitywhere he played football. Bill's career was in the insurance industry and he was the President of the Providence Washington Insurance Company.
Bill was an outdoorsman. He was an avid skier who made the sport look easy. He skied all the great mountains, traveling below the equator to find snow in July and taking helicopters when the lifts didn't take him high enough. Bill also loved to fish and was always ready to take anyone out including volunteering to take underprivileged kids out to "catch the big one". Bill was an excellent tennis player and also enjoyed the game of golf though with less success.
Throughout it all Bill saw the world. Raising Cain where he went and making friendships that were deep, genuine and lasting. If you had Bill Smith as a friend – and survived – your life was better for it.
Remembering Bill are: Alta, his wife of 66 years, four children; Jeffrey Smith and wife Nichelle, Joanne Smith Cooney, Carrie Quigley and her husband Sean, and David Smith. He also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Please join the family in a celebration of Bill's life on Sunday, June 23rd at the Valley Inn, 2221 W. Main Road, Portsmouth, RI from 1p.m. to 5p.m.
