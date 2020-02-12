Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
909 West Main Road
Middletown, RI
William H. Clarke BMCS, USN (Ret.)


1924 - 2020
William H. Clarke BMCS, USN (Ret.) Obituary
William H. Clarke, BMCS, USN, (Ret.)
William H. "Bill" Clarke, BMCS, USN (Ret.), 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on February 11, 2020, at Blenheim in Middletown.
Bill was born on June 11, 1924, in Marigold, CA, to the late William H. Clarke and Nadine May (Fehr) Clarke. He was the husband of the late Catherine Bessie Clarke (Cathy).
Bill proudly served in the US Navy for nearly 30 years after surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor in his first few months in the Navy. After retirement Bill worked for NUSC NEWPORT then transferred to NUSC Ft Lauderdale.
Bill was an avid traveler and explored all parts of the world as well as traveling to visit his family and friends; he enjoyed golf, watching dog racing at the tracks, playing cards, going to Casinos. He loved himself a good jelly donut dipped in a hot cup of coffee at Dunkin Donuts!
Bill is survived by his sons, Edward Clarke and his wife Jeanette of Middletown, RI, Carlos Clarke of Lafayette, NJ, his grandchildren, Christopher Clarke, Daniel Clarke, Alexis Clarke of Lafayette, NJ, Kira Clarke of Middletown, RI Danielle Clarke of East Providence, RI, Holly Clarke of Denver, CO and his Great Grandchildren, Amaya Clarke and Noah Clarke.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his first loving wife Angie Clarke, his sons, William H. Clarke, Jr. and Tony M. Clarke, as well as his siblings, Foster Clarke, Robert Clarke, Harley Clarke, Donny Clarke and Jean Clarke.
Visiting hours will beheld on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery Chapel, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a .
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
