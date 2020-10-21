William Henry Smith Jr.

William Henry Smith, Jr., born in Newport, RI on October 30, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on Sanibel Island, FL on October 5, 2020, days shy of his 90th birthday. He was predeceased by his lovely wife, Laura, just 5 days prior to his passing and his beloved daughter, Deborah Smith Grumbine. Bill leaves his daughter, Sandra O. White of Portsmouth, his step daughter Victoria D. Foley of Newport, his grandsons Tyler W. Ottilige and Carl S. Grumbine and two great grandsons, Liam and Landon Ottilige.

A graduate of Cornell University, Bill enlisted in the Navy briefly as navigator and retired a Lieutenant where his love for celestial navigation evolved. Settling in Middletown his business ventures flourished as president of the Newport County Board of Realtors, owner and president of Colonial Real Estate Agency, Seaboard Realty and Development, Smith Development Corp, Colonial Construction Corp. Bill was a previous member the Middletown Town Council.

He enjoyed his partnership in the Newport Athletic Club and took pride in his developing the water polo program. Bill loved the water and was his own polar bear as he swam daily off his Middletown home, even in the snow.

Bill and Laura's love of the water and boating brought them to Sanibel Island over 30 years ago. He loved bringing his family out on his various boats Island hopping, swimming and shelling. He truly enjoyed his involvement at the Captiva Island Yacht Club and Newport Yacht Club.

His positive energy, smile and general pleasantry will be missed by all who had the opportunity of working with him and or knowing him. He so enjoyed each day and always noted to his family to "seas the moment"....may he Rest In Peace with his wife, Laura, whom he adored...



