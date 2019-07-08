Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
William J. "Moon" Murphy

William J. "Moon" Murphy Obituary
William J. "Moon" Murphy
William J. Murphy, age 84, of Chichester, NH, formerly of Eustis Ave, Newport, RI passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 after a brief illness in Concord Hospital, Concord, NH.
Bill was born on March 27, 1935 in Newport, RI to the late James A. and Mary F. Murphy.
Bill served in the Marines and was active during the Korean War. Bill "Moon" Murphy as he was known by many friends and family co-owned Coast Canning Fishing Company and captained several of his own commercial fishing vessels with Aquidneck Lobster Company of Newport, RI. Bill was well respected in the local fishing community mentoring many young fishermen.
Bill loved his family and is survived by his children Rose Holtman of Chichester, NH, Charles Murphy of Fort Myers, FL, Richard Murphy of Newport, RI, Mary Khan of Middleton, MA, William Murphy Jr of Fairhaven, MA, James Murphy of Portsmouth, RI, and his sister Ruth Burton of Portsmouth, RI. Bill has 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great, great grandson and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Diana (Chapman) Murphy, 72 who passed away on September 27, 2014.
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport.
Burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to The Seaman's Church Institute of Newport, RI, 18 Market Square, Newport.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 8 to July 10, 2019
