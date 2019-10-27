|
William J. Sherman
William J. Sherman, age 62, of Middletown, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on October 26, 2019. William was born in Newport, RI to Benjamin Sherman and Lorraine (Venancio) Sherman. He was the husband to Carol E. (Escallier) Sherman. William was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a longstanding member of the FOP. He ran his own plumbing career for 40 years.
William is survived by his wife, Carol Sherman, his two daughters, Diana McKee and husband Harvey and Christina Squires and husband Paul, both of Lakeland, FL, his stepson Myrus Oliver III of Narragansett, his brother, Scott Sherman and wife Shannon of Bristol, his sister Mary Klapthor and husband David of Brockton, and brother-in-law John Escallier of Long Island NY. He also leaves his grandchildren, Cole and Jaden Schoonover, and Ty and Landen Squires, as well as several neices and nephews. Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by his stepson, Jermaine Oliver. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019