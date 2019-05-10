|
William Leys McCaughey
WILLIAM LEYS McCAUGHEY (known as Lee or Bill) passed away at age 75 on April 19, 2019, at his home in Spokane, WA. He was born on September 24, 1943 in Newport, RI, where he spent his formative years with his beloved maternal grandparents, Lauderdale Leys and Della MacLean Leys. He had a lifelong interest in military history. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, which positioned him to meet his future wife of 49 years. During his time in Korea, he worked in the spy department, so we don't really know exactly what he did. Towards the end of his working years, he worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency, again doing something that he couldn't talk about! As a "Navy brat," he moved frequently, but always came back to Newport as his safe harbor and spoke of his times there as the happiest of his life. Bill is survived by his wife (Maria), his three children (Kim, Mike and David), four grandchildren (Shin, Wesley, Lucas and Camille) and six siblings (Scott, Judy, Elizabeth, Janet, Rob and Bonnie). He is likely now at the great clam bake in the sky, catching up with his Gammy and Papa.
