|
|
William P. Mackin, USN, (Ret)
It's remarkable how one person can positively impact every person they encounter. On November 12, 2019, Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, William P. "Bill" Mackin, 78, of Middletown, Rhode Island, a man of honor, grace and strength, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. We will miss his tall presence and celebrate his life.
Bill was born on March 29, 1941, hailing from Binghamton, N. Y. He was the son of the late James and Gertrude (Townsend) Mackin. Bill is survived by his loving partner, friend, wife and soulmate of 37 years, Trudi Mackin.
He also is survived by his children, David George and his wife Dawne, Kathleen Watts and her husband Jay, Paul Mackin and his wife Patricia and Parrish Mackin and his wife Annmarie, as well as fifteen grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.
In addition, Bill is survived by his siblings, James F. Mackin, John C. Mackin, Joseph P. Mackin, Gertrude
E. Jenkins, Margaret T. Kucera, Madeline L. Noleen and Georgiana M. Combs. Bill was predeceased by Gerald E. Mackin and Michael H. Mackin.
Bill's military career spanned 25 years having attained the highest rank of the Navy's enlisted rate, Master Chief. Bill was very proud of his service to his country but maintained a humble attitude when speaking of it.
After his retirement from the US Navy, Bill received a master's degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management from Johnson and Wales University. He taught Culinary Arts at Roger High School for over 25 years.
Bill was an avid sports fan and specifically loved Basketball and Baseball. Having umpired many local baseball games.
Bill also loved to travel with his wife each year to Hawaii, but his greatest enjoyment was traveling to his wife's country of birth, Austria. Bill immersed himself in the Austrian and German culture, speaking German, loving the food, and traveling throughout the country.
Bill also had a passion for skiing throughout the US and in Austria and was a member of the Newport Ski Club for over 25 years. Some of his children and grandchildren's best memories are of 'Grandpa Bill' teaching them to ski.
If one family ideal were to identify Bill Mackin it would be, "no family member is more important than the other, so give to the one that needs it most, at the time".
So we say to United States Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, William P. "Bill" Mackin": "Fair Winds and Following Seas"
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport R. I.
A private funeral service with military honors will be held at the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 301 Country Trail Road, Exeter, RI, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, 95 Church Street, Newport, RI 02840.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019