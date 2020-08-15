1/1
William Perry
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM PERRY
Mesa, AZ - William Anthony Perry, 73, of 4325 S Electron, Mesa, AZ, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home, in the care of his loving wife. Born in Newport, RI on July 31, 1947, he is the son of the late Mary (Medeiros) Perry, late Sgt. Lewis P. Perry (retired MPD). Bill lived in Portsmouth, RI for 30 years and worked at Raytheon Ocean Systems, where he traveled around the world selling oceanographic research equipment. He attended Holy Ghost church in Tiverton, RI. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Perry and his two sons, Stephen of Danvers, MA and Jonathan of Mesa, AZ. He is the brother of Lewis Perry of Portsmouth, RI. There will be a Requiem Mass at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00am. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved