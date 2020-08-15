WILLIAM PERRY

Mesa, AZ - William Anthony Perry, 73, of 4325 S Electron, Mesa, AZ, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home, in the care of his loving wife. Born in Newport, RI on July 31, 1947, he is the son of the late Mary (Medeiros) Perry, late Sgt. Lewis P. Perry (retired MPD). Bill lived in Portsmouth, RI for 30 years and worked at Raytheon Ocean Systems, where he traveled around the world selling oceanographic research equipment. He attended Holy Ghost church in Tiverton, RI. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Perry and his two sons, Stephen of Danvers, MA and Jonathan of Mesa, AZ. He is the brother of Lewis Perry of Portsmouth, RI. There will be a Requiem Mass at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00am. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ.



