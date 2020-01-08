|
William Peter Barrack
Of Wellesley Hills, MA passed away peacefully in his home in the early morning hours of December 24th at the age of 60. He is survived by his adoring wife Katherine Winn Flemer Barrack of 31 years and three children, Wilkie of Apex, NC and his wife Mary Beth, John of New York City, Jenny of Cambridge. Bill was the son of the late William S. Barrack Jr., and is further survived by his mother Evelyn Irene of New Canaan, CT and sister Elizabeth of Boca Raton, FL. A well traveled man from an early age, by the time he was ten, he'd moved six times and lived in two different countries, finally settling in New Canaan, CT. Always focused and driven, Bill accomplished more than a healthy handful of high achievements: he became an Eagle Scout in high school, was active in the Merchant Marines in 1979-1980, graduated New Canaan High School Class of 1977 and Connecticut College in the class of 1981 with a bachelors in Government Science. He remained active in the alumni society of Conn., eventually becoming a member of the Board of Trustees from 2005-2013. An enthusiast of all things golf, he became a member of the hole-in-one club in the summer of 2009 on the 8th hole of the Newport Country Club in Newport, RI. Fishing was therapy to Bill, his favorite spot being the middle ground on the Martha's Vineyard Sound where he'd hunt for blues and stripers on his Dad's fishing boat, the Livid II. A beloved employee of the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, formerly Spaulding and Slye, Bill raked in the well deserved accolades from Rookie of the Year in 1984 to New England Broker of the Year in 1989 to National Broker of the Year in 1993 to Employee of the year in 1998. Never one to rest on his laurels, he proceeded to become one of Boston Business Journal's 40 under 40, JLL Manager of the Year in 2005, Commercial Broker Assoc. Broker of the Year Leadership award in 2005, and finally the JLL Champion of Excellence in 2016. He was a devoted New England Patriots fan and held season tickets for more than 25 seasons, disproving any fair-weather-fan claims. Bill will best be remembered for his generosity, kindness, Gillette stadium-sized humor, and the best damn bear hugs you could dream of. Throughout his life, he worked impeccably hard to pass on these traits to his children. He is and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cancer Center at Mass General giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/?pid=379. A private burial was held on Saturday, December 28th. A memorial service will be held January 25th at 2PM in St. Andrews Church, Wellesley, MA.
