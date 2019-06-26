|
William "Bill" Souza
Mr. William Souza, 92, beloved father and grandfather of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 19, 2019.
William was born on August 19, 1926, in Portsmouth, RI to John Souza and Mary (Furtado) Souza.
William was married to the love of his life, the late Mary (Dutra) Souza for 46 years and together they raised their seven children, as well as Mary's (Madeline) baby sister, Linda Dutra.
William is survived by his children; William Souza Jr. and his wife Elaine, James Souza, Heather Cosimini and her husband Ricky, Margie Silva and her husband Gary, Henry Dees and his wife Susie, Nancy Brennan and her husband Mike. He is also survived by his grandchildren Shawn, Jeanie, India, Kenneth, Jacob, Christopher and Amanda. William also had 9 great children.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife Betty, and 2nd wife Mary and step-son, Norbert Dees.
William proudly served his country through his enlistment in the Army during World War 11 and served on the front lines. As a result, he received 2 battle stars. William was always a hard worker and taught his children the importance of a strong work ethics. Starting in 1949, he worked at Berkshire Hathaway for many years. After that, William was a foreman at Raytheon starting in 1968. Upon his retirement, he worked at Carlone's Florist for 16 years. William was also an extremely talented artist who made replicas out of aluminum of antique cars, The Breakers in Newport, The Mount Hope Bridge, train, and a trolley. Additionally, he was an avid golfer for many years. William loved cars too. He had a Corvair and a model T-Ford Replica. He loved his family and great and grandchildren, but he especially loved walking his dogs (Louie and Trump) along the sea wall at Island Park. Finally, William was the oldest living member of the Portuguese American club in Portsmouth, RI. In fact, he was honored in their annual parade in 2018.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Connor's Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. Calling hours will be held from 8:30 - 9:30 am and his service will begin at 9:30. Burial will follow, with Military Honors, in St. Columba Cemetery Brown's Lane in Middletown, RI. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of William Souza to Visiting Nurse, Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main, Portsmouth RI., https://visitingnursehh.org/about-us/contact-us-visiting-nurse-home-and-hospice/
Published in Newport Daily News from June 26 to June 28, 2019