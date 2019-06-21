|
William (Bill) Thomas Coyne
William (Bill) Thomas Coyne, 66, of Palmer, Alaska died peacefully on Saturday, June 16, 2019 with his loving wife, Amelia, at his side. He was born in Newport, to Jean Callahan Coyne and the late Raymond (Bud) Coyne. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971, attended Roger Williams University and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972.
Bill grew up in a large family in the close-knit community of the 5th Ward, spending summers over at Green Bridge and working on the Cushing Estate. After his honorable discharge from the Army he lived for a few years in Newport and then moved to Hampton and Gloucester, Virginia where he had a long career with the engineering and design firm of Gibbs & Cox.
Bill is survived by his wife, Amelia (Harris) Coyne, his best friend and love of his life. He is also survived by his children: Shawn Coyne (Mary) of Gloucester, Virginia, Ray Coyne of Manchester, Washington, Erin Coyne Anderson of Ephrata, Washington, Alison Green of Cape Canaveral, Florida and Anjanete Green of Seaford, Australia; and his grandchildren; Trey, John, Thierry, Kordelia, Remi, Linda, Isabella and Breckan. Bill also leaves behind his siblings: Catherine Coyne of Newport, Beth Desrosiers (Jerry) of Bristol, RI, Maureen Cosimini of Newport, Robert Coyne (Nancy) of Newport, Colleen Hochstetler (Mark) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Stephen Coyne of Santa Barbara, CA and Eileen Rearick (Scott) of Portsmouth, RI, and many nieces & nephews too.
He was predeceased in death by his father Raymond and his brothers, Kevin and Raymond.
Visiting hours will be held at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10:00 am at St. Augustin's Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Eastnor Rd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 21 to June 24, 2019