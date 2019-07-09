Mount Sacred Heart Provincial House, Littleton, NH - Sister Agathe Deslauriers, FCSCJ, passed away at the Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, NH, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Sister Agathe was born in Greensboro, Vt. on December 13, 1933. She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (FCSCJ) in Colebrook, NH in 1957 and professed her vows on June 29, 1959. She was an educator missioned in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Her last mission years were spent visiting the elderly and nursing homes In the Burlington, Vt. area. As her health declined she moved to Littleton, NH and then to the Holy Cross Health Care Center.

Sister Agathe is survived by her two sisters Gisele Thibault and Jeanne Deslauriers and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings: Florida and Achille Deslauriers; brothers: Gaston, Marcel, Liboire, Gilles, Jean, Reverend Victor and Andre, and sisters: Hermine Boudreau, Lorette Masse, and Sister Lillian Deslauriers.

Sister Agathe was dear to her family, her colleagues, the many elders that she visited and her religious family.

The Sisters wish to express much gratitude to the staff at Mount Sacred Heart, and the Holy Cross Health Care Center for their many kindnesses to Sr. Agathe throughout her time in Littleton, and Manchester. May you all know the blessings of true dedication to the infirm and aging among us.

Prayer Service while receiving the body at Mount Sacred Heart Chapel on Wednesday, July 10 at 4:00 p.m. Viewing hours beginning at 6:00 to 7:30p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mount Sacred Heart Chapel with Very Rev. Mark Dollard presiding. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery in Newport, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove Street, Littleton, NH 03561.

To share memories and condolences go to www.RossFuneral.com Published in Newport Daily Express on July 10, 2019