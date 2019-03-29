Albert Martin Ford, 93, of Morrisville, VT, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Greensboro, VT. He was born on February 16, 1926 in Waterville, Que to Willis Martin Ford and Gladys Nichols. He was married for 56 years to Jean Christie who predeceased him on June 24, 2001.

He lived on the Ford family farm near Echo Lake, East Charleston, VT. He was a farmer, logger, skilled woodworker, loved the outdoors and was a skilled fisherman and hunter. He was a Deputy Game Warden for 29 years, taught firearms safety for many years and mentored Game Warden Trainees. Albert worked for the International Paper Company as a Logger for 15 years until he retired in 1985.

Albert valued family, honesty and service to community. His word was his bond. He was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and served as Deacon for 55 years. He was a charter member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, 40 year member, 29 years as chief. He was a lifelong Freemason and member of the Island Pond Lodge # 44, F&AM for 60 years. In 2002 he was the Vermont Freemason Citizen of the year. He was also a member of the Northstar Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star # 25 Chapter, and Worthy Patron for 40 years.

He is survived by 5 children David Ford and his wife Nancy of Morrisville, VT, Steven Ford and his wife Yvette Diaz Ford of Mechanicsville, VA, Elizabeth Granger Ford and Jon Piper of Westborough MA, Martin Ford and Jill Hicks Shepard of Henderson, NV, and Michael Ford and his wife Kelly of Punta Gorda, FL, he is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Jean Ford and by four sisters: Mabel Schenk, Marion Petell, Margaret Stone and Dorothy Farrell and by his grandson Christopher Ford.

Funeral services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston with the Rev. William Cotte officiating, which will include a Masonic service, followed by internment at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston where a Order of the Eastern Star service will be held. Should friends desire, donations may be made in his memory to Masonic Lodge # 44 F & AM, Care of Thomas Maloney 74 Young Street, Newport, VT 05855, or the Northstar Chapter Order of the Eastern Star # 25 in care of Patricia Hadlock, 94 Main Street, Sunrise Manor, Island Pond, VT 05846.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 30, 2019