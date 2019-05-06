Alec Quarmby, 94, of Derby Vermont passed away on April 28, 2019 in Derby. He was born on December 10, 1924 in Hook, Yorkshire, United Kingdom to Mary and Bernard Quarmby. He received his education in the United Kingdom.

Alec was employed by the Norwalk School Board of Education in CT. After moving to CA., he was employed by the Poway School Board of Education in CA prior to retiring in Vermont. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the British Army and it is there that he met his wife Rose.

Among his hobbies he enjoyed gardening, painting, skiing and ballroom dancing with his wife. He was an avid football fan.

Alec is survived by his children: Donovan Quarmby, Sr and his wife Linda of Derby, VT, Geraldine Rogers and her husband Gary of Barre, VT, and Dorian Quarmby of Newport, VT, his Grandchildren: Donovan Quarmby, Jr. of Gilbert, AZ, Amber Sitar of Charlotte, NC, and Summer Stelter of Newport, VT, by his great grandchildren: Brielle, Brynn and Trey Quarmby of Gilbert, AZ, Ethan and Keira Sitar of Charlotte, NC and Rex Stelter of Newport, VT.

He is predeceased by his wife, Rose, a sister Sylvia and a brother Bernard.

Friends may call from 10AM on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT; where funeral services will be at 11AM with Rev. Kelly Deslauriers officiating.

Should friends desire memorial contributions in Alec's memory may be to Derby Green, North Country Hospital Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport VT 05855

On-line condolences may be sent to curtis-britch.com

