|
|
Alice Joyce Major, 88, of Island Pond, Vermont died December 9th, 2019 in Derby, Vermont. She was born September 5th, 1931 in Groveton, NH to Philip Meunier and Louise McClure. On July 2nd, 1951 she married Marcel Major who predeceased her 1999.
Alice was a graduate of Groveton High School class of 1949. She worked at a flower shop as well as Anita's clothing store. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, sewing quilts, playing cards, bingo, and family gatherings with friends. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, and helped out with 4-H Club. Alice liked watching the children's basketball and baseball games. She was a member of the Mother's Club for St. James The Greater Catholic Church, belonged to the parish counsel where she was a past president, religious education teacher for many years and sang in the choir. She also was a rector for the Cursillo Movement, as well as a member of American Legion Aux post #80.
She is survived by her children Marcella Major of Whitefield, NH, Gary Major and his wife Rita of Zion, IL, Philip Major and his wife Penny of Derby, VT, Dianne Gonyaw and her husband Paul of Island Pond, VT, brother Wilfred Meunier and wife Rose of Minot, ME, sister Irene Roy of Lancaster, NH. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, as well as her sister and brothers-in-law Dawn Meunier of Groveton, NH, Gerry Major of NH, Betty Major of Newport, VT, Betty Meunier of Littleton, NH, Andrew and Lois Major of Derby, VT, Jeannine and Rudy Gratton of West Charleston, VT, John and Donna Major of NC, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Lucien, Leo and Roger Meunier, brothers-in-law Paul, Gilbert and Raymond Major, sisters-in-law Norma Major, and Sarah Meunier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Island Pond. Spring interment will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Island Pond. Should friends desire memorial contributions in Alice's memory may be made to a . Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 12, 2019