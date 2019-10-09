|
Aline O. Erickson, of Newport, 91, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Derby Green Nursing Home in Derby, following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Erickson was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, on September 17, 1928, to Albert and Beatrice Olsen. She attended schools in Norwalk and graduated from Norwalk High School. She then attended cosmetology school and was a hairdresser in Norwalk for over 30 years.
In 1972 she married her second husband, Carlton O. Erickson, who predeceased her in 1997. They lived in Norwalk, and in 1978 moved to Brownington, Vermont. They later moved to Sias Avenue in Newport, and Mrs. Erickson later had a home on Meadow Lane. She also lived at Newport Place, then at her daughter's in Barton, and finally became a resident at Derby Green Nursing Home in 2015.
She was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Newport. She had played piano and organ by ear her whole life and enjoyed playing the organ at church when needed. She was a member of the choir, many ministries of the church including the nursing home ministry, Stephen Ministry, Souper Lunch, and was a member of the Vestry. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years holding various positions, her last being Worthy Matron.
She had many hobbies including music, gardening, canning, sewing, counted cross-stitching, cooking, and baking.
Mrs. Erickson is survived by her children: son, Roger Seymour of Newport, and daughter, Kathy Seymour of Barton; stepchildren: Sandra Erickson and her partner, Ric Gilbert of Barre, Richard Erickson and his wife, Becky, of Texas, and Alice Erickson of Delaware; grandchildren: Joshua Neilson, Tyler Neilson, Isaac Erickson, Christopher Erickson, and Alyssa Erickson; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Gail Santo and her husband, John of Dunnellon, Florida; a cousin, Muriel Durner of Milford, Connecticut; and many nieces, a nephew, cousins, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Beatrice Olsen; her husband, Carlton Erickson; two sisters, Carol Bedient, and Elsie Timpson; and many animal grandbabies.
There will be a celebration of Aline's life at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Second Street in Newport, on Saturday, November 9, at 2 p.m. Burial of ashes will be in the spring at Westlook Cemetery in Westmore.
Donations in Aline's memory are welcome to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or the .
Cremation was arranged by Brady & Levesque in St. Albans.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 10, 2019