Allen E. Raboin, 54, of Derby, VT passed away suddenly on September 17, 2020 at his home in Derby. He was born on December 7, 1965 in Newport, VT to Norman and Gervaise (Choquette) Raboin.
Allen received his Auto Body Repair Technician Certificate from Technical Careers Institute of West Haven, CT. He was the co-owner of Newport Auto Works which he considered his second family. He was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge 2155, as well as the Border Line Ridge Riders. He enjoyed his outdoor landscaping and woodworking projects around the house. His love for the farm carried on with his love of riding his tractors, and taking pride mowing and tending his lawn. He loved spending time with family and friends especially around the bonfire.
He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Raboin, his sons Joshua and Cody Raboin all of Derby, VT, his parents Norman and Gervaise Raboin of Newport Center, VT, brother Andre Raboin and his Fiancé Melissa Ruiz of Peterborough, NH, sister Alice Bonin and her husband Gilles of Pembroke, NH. He is also survived by his in-laws Wayne and Lorraine Gray as well as Thomas and Tiffany Gray. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews Ryan, Sean, and Michele Bonin, Dillon and Maegan Raboin, Hunter Gray and Madison Mosher.
Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Donations in his memory may be sent to:
Allen Raboin Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Community National Bank, 4811 US Route 5, Newport, VT 05855. Scholarship recipients will be North Country Career Center students aspiring a career in the Automotive Industry. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.