To Allen's wife and children as well as the entire extended Raboin and Gray families, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. Allen was a cherished classmate from Sacred Heart High School, a friend who contributed tremendously to the spirit of who we were as a group.



Please know that I'm holding all of you in my prayers during this difficult time and in the time ahead so that you may find peace, comfort and strength in all the good memories you have of him.



He will be sorely missed by his classmates of '83. Fly high Allen, watch over us all.



My deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences to all of you.



Jim Gaudreau

Classmate