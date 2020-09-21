1/1
Allen Raboin
1965-2020
Allen E. Raboin, 54, of Derby, VT passed away suddenly on September 17, 2020 at his home in Derby. He was born on December 7, 1965 in Newport, VT to Norman and Gervaise (Choquette) Raboin.
Allen received his Auto Body Repair Technician Certificate from Technical Careers Institute of West Haven, CT.  He was the co-owner of Newport Auto Works which he considered his second family. He was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge 2155, as well as the Border Line Ridge Riders. He enjoyed his outdoor landscaping and woodworking projects around the house. His love for the farm carried on with his love of riding his tractors, and taking pride mowing and tending his lawn. He loved spending time with family and friends especially around the bonfire.
He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Raboin, his sons Joshua and Cody Raboin all of Derby, VT, his parents Norman and Gervaise Raboin of Newport Center, VT, brother Andre Raboin and his Fiancé Melissa Ruiz of Peterborough, NH, sister Alice Bonin and her husband Gilles of Pembroke, NH. He is also survived by his in-laws Wayne and Lorraine Gray as well as Thomas and Tiffany Gray. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews Ryan, Sean, and Michele Bonin, Dillon and Maegan Raboin, Hunter Gray and Madison Mosher.
Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.  Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Donations in his memory may be sent to: 
Allen Raboin Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Community National Bank, 4811 US Route 5, Newport, VT 05855. Scholarship recipients will be North Country Career Center students aspiring a career in the Automotive Industry. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.  



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Derby
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
My sympathies to the Raboin’s family thinking of you all . I could not go because the covid.
Jeannine Paquin
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Allen's sudden passing; Gary and I just talked to him a few weeks ago when we had some service work on our vehicle. Newport Autoworks serviced our cars for many, many years! We always trusted his and Tom's work. May Allen rest in peace. Fondly , Christine and Gary Sykes
Gary + Christine Sykes
Friend
September 21, 2020
My thoughts are with you! Take care!
Diane Bathalon
Friend
September 20, 2020
Our deepest Sympathy Cheryl and family for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Terry and Jocelyne Gage
Family
September 20, 2020
Always with a smile, that is how I will, and many will, remember Allen. His smile, so very often he wore it, and one could only smile back at him. I remember him as quieter than most, but always thinking and planning...what next seemed to regularly be included in his thoughts. We had a lot of fun together "playing" with cars, trips to North Conway, putting on Thanksgiving dinners at he and Cheryl's home and just hanging out. I am honored to have called him my brother. My deepest sympathies to Cheryl, Josh and Cody. Condolences to the entire Raboin/Choquette family.
Paula Lewis
September 20, 2020
I am sincerely thinking of all of Allen's family at this time. Knowing him for part of his life made me realize how much he loved all of you. He always had a great attitude with a smile especially when he looked at the dent I put in Richys new truck. I wish you all strength as you wake up each day and carry him in your heart. Sincerely, Sue
Sue LeBlanc
Family
September 20, 2020
Cheryl so so sorry for you and the boys loss!!! I cannot imagine what your going through thoughts and prayers are with you at this time!!
Clem and Diane Landry
Friend
September 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your sudden loss. Allen was a classmate at SHHS. He was a kind gentle soul and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Dianna Bartlett (Farrar)
Classmate
September 20, 2020
Cheryl,
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with your family
Peggy (Duff)Mazzer
Friend
September 20, 2020
Gerry so sorry for you and your families loss. Can't imagine the pain you are all going through. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Judy Poirier
September 20, 2020
Cheryl and family, our hearts go out to you at this sad time.
John & Linda Gariepy
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
Cheryl, Josh and Cody, our hearts are with you in this time of sorrow and unimaginable loss. May God be ever close with each of you. Draw close to Him and lean on Him for comfort and strength. Our family is here for you. We love you guys.
Shirley & Rod Davis
Friend
September 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Faith Lucas
Friend
September 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies.
Anita Selec
Family
September 19, 2020
Cheryl , Josh and Cody I am so heartbroken for you. Allen was a wonderful man, always smiling. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire family.
Tammy Richardson
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Allen's family,
We are so sorry. Our thoughts are with you.
Lucy and Steve Lucas
LUCY LUCAS
September 19, 2020
Cheryl,Josh and Cody. Paula and I were shocked and saddened to learn of Allen's passing. Allen is a kind soul who is gone way too soon and will be missed by many. Our family sends our thoughts and prayers to you and all of Allen's family and friends. May Allen rest in peace.
Mark & Paula Dumont
Friend
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the Raboin and Gray families. Alain was always a pleasure to converse with at Newport Auto. He will be missed, Alta Brooks
Alta Brooks
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Nancy & John Pelletier
Friend
September 19, 2020
Cheryl, and boys I'm so sorry for your loss.Allen was a great man.Every time I saw him he was always smiling. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Always hold on to the memories you have.I love you!
Julie Fournier
Family
September 19, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the family of Allen Raboin. We knew Allen all his life. He was always a hard working man and willing to help anyone, He will be sadly missed. Sorry for your loss.
Durward and Lorraine Starr
Durward Starr
September 19, 2020
To Allen's wife and children as well as the entire extended Raboin and Gray families, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. Allen was a cherished classmate from Sacred Heart High School, a friend who contributed tremendously to the spirit of who we were as a group.

Please know that I'm holding all of you in my prayers during this difficult time and in the time ahead so that you may find peace, comfort and strength in all the good memories you have of him.

He will be sorely missed by his classmates of '83. Fly high Allen, watch over us all.

My deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences to all of you.
Jim Gaudreau
Classmate
September 19, 2020
Oh Cheryl, sons, Andre and family. I’m so sorry for your loss. What an asset to the community. So heartbreaking. Though unable to see you Friday night, please know that my heart and thoughts are with you. What a tragedy. May memories comfort you.
Karlene (Duckless) Guay
Karlene Guay
Friend
September 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to Cheryl and family.
Janet Leithead Sheltra
Friend
September 18, 2020
Cheryl, Josh and Cody. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Laurie, Brian Brianna and Nathan Grimm
Friend
September 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Thoughts and Prayers to you and your family. be safe
Carmen Pouliot/Prive
September 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May you Rest In Peace Allen. Our
Condolences. Sue Hill & Family
Susan Hill
Friend
September 18, 2020
Cheryl, Josh and Cody,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Please let us know if we can do anything for you. Allen was a great guy and will be missed by many. Sending hugs. Monique and Art
Monique and Art LaPlante
Friend
September 18, 2020
Gerry and Norman and family please accept our most sincere condolences on your loss
Esther Searles
Friend
September 18, 2020
Allen ran cross country at SHHS with our son Tom, we know the Raboin and Choquette very well, our sympathy goes out to both families and to Allen’s family , May he Rest In Peace

Ray and Terri Poutre Myrtle Beach SC
Ray Poutre
Friend
September 18, 2020
My beloved "cuz," I will miss your sweet smile and will never forget the fun times we had as kids and teens. Cheryl, Cody, Josh, Gerry, Norman, Alice, and Andre, my heart breaks for you. You are all in my prayers.
Monique Beaudry
Family
September 18, 2020
Oh Cheryl, Josh, and Cody — I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of Allen and your dad. I know you will all take care of each other. I am sure there are many memories that I am sure will serve as a blessing and reminders for you of your time together.
Steve and Pam Farrow
Friend
September 18, 2020
I worked for Allen for about 13years. He was a good boss and will be greatly missed. My condolences to his wife Cheryl and his sons Josh and Cody.
James Pierce
Friend
September 18, 2020
So sorry Cheryl for your loss. Im thinking of you and your entire family. Sherry Provencher
Sherry Provencher
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Allen’s family, friends and to Tom and everyone at the shop.
Dennis Choquette
September 18, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Allen’s beloved family. Allen was one of my high school cross-country teammates; always so quiet yet quick to share a friendly smile. He was a kind soul and will certainly be missed.
Donna Jenks
Classmate
September 18, 2020
OMG, what a loss to the Raboin/Choquette family. Cheryl, Joshua and Cody, we all weep for you. However, the advantage of this large family is that there are a lot of people surrounding you. We are there for you for whatever you need. We are there today, tomorrow, 2 weeks from now and forever. Lots of love and thoughts coming from this household to yours. ❤
Diane Choquette
Family
September 18, 2020
Cheryl and family: Please accept my very sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time.
Bill Gilding
September 18, 2020
I am so sorry for the sudden loss of Allen! He will be missed. His gentle smile was a gift to the world.
Helen Condry
Family
September 18, 2020
To Allen’s family and the extended Raboin family, our sympathies for your loss.
Thomas Poutre
Classmate
September 18, 2020
Our family would like to send our deepest sympathies during this very difficult time. We pray for strength and healing for your family.
Angela and James Mead
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
To the family of Allen, we are so sorry for your loss, keep his memories alive and he will live forever!
Raymond and Lillian Bathalon
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, sympathies to the entire family...Gerry & Norman if you need anything give me a call..
June Sheltra
