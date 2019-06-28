Alma Viola Kimball Malshuk, 87, of Orleans, VT, passed away on June 26, 2019, in Lebanon, NH. She was born on January 20, 1932 in Westmore, VT to Jesse Kimball and Clara Woodard Kimball. On April 18, 1952 she married Stephen "Step" Alex Malshuk who predeceased her in 1994. Alma was also predeceased by a daughter Debra Lynn.

Alma graduated from Barton Academy in 1950. In the senior yearbook, it was prophesized that she would be a nurse. Fulfilling that prophecy, she went to nursing school. Unfortunately, during her first year of school, both of her parents required care. Being the youngest daughter that obligation therefore fell to her. And as fate would have it, the nursing school that she attended was affiliated with Mary Hitchcock Hospital. This is the same institution that she passed away in under the thoughtfulness of a caring and understanding staff.

Alma retired from Ethan Allen Furniture Factory in 1997 after working there for close to 30 years. She loved reading, crocheting, knitting and baking. The latter activity providing lots of smiles from the recipients of the cakes or cookies.

Alma was a true Vermonter hailing from the Northeast Kingdom - strong values and opinions, love of family, pragmatic and solid. When she visited out of state family members, all those traits travelled with her to remind those that moved from the Kingdom what they had left behind.

She is survived by one sister Kate Stark, 99. Kate continues to practice the values that her second youngest sibling valued and will do so for a long, long time.

Alma is survived by her son Stephen (Catherine), Bellevue, WA, her son Tony, Newport, VT, her daughter Diane Hale (Dean), Evansville, VT; and her daughter, Lisa (Tim Lee), Mill Creek, WA; She is also survived by grandchildren Julie Hertzberg (Bob), Wendell Rivers III (Tonya), Brandon Malshuk (Mylene), Nicholas Malshuk (Elizabeth) and Anthony Malshuk (fiancé Hailey Carmichael); as well as great grandchildren Alexis Middleton-Malshuk; Sydney Hertzberg, Sophie Malshuk, Matteo Malshuk, Harrison Malshuk and Allister Malshuk.

Alma wanted to give a special thanks to a great niece Debbie Daignault who provided much steadfast service, friendship and support to her in her later years.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be made to the Jones Memorial Library, 1 Water Street, Orleans, VT 05860.

Private services will be held.

