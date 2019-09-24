|
|
Alphonse "Al" R. Patenaude, 87, of Derby Line, VT passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 21, 2019 in Derby, VT. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Holland, VT to Abel Patenaude and Elise Demers. On July 31, 1954 he married Yvette Rainville who predeceased him May 30, 2013.
Al was a farmer in Holland for 35 plus years and worked for the Village of Derby Line for 25 years. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and was a lifetime member of the Knights Of Columbus Gibbons Council #2285 where he was past Grand Knight and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council # 1157 as well as serving on the Derby Line Fire and Ambulance departments.
He is survived by his children: Jeanne O'Bryan and her husband Mark of Fairfax, VT, Donald Patenaude and his wife Cindy of Brattleboro, VT, Linda Elliott and her husband Wayne of South Burlington, VT, Monique LaPlante and her husband Arthur of Beebe Plains, VT, his son-in-law Tom Wilson of Mooers NY, and daughter-in-law Rhonda Patenaude. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Erin, Monika, Whitney, Ryan, Michael, Tyler, Taylor, Erin, Brandon and Emma, great grandchildren: Aisling, Payton, Ella, Miles, and Easton. By his brothers Albert Patenaude and his wife Berthe of Derby, VT, Maurice Patenaude and his wife Denise of Derby, VT, John Patenaude and his wife Sue of Hudson, NH, sisters Therese Roy of Compton, Que, Anna Bollock of Texas and sister-in-law Sally Patenaude of Derby Line, VT, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Yvette Patenaude in 2013, sons Michael in 1958, Daniel "Danny" in 2015, his daughter Louise Wilson in 2014, brother Augustin "Gus" Patenaude and Brother-in-law Leo Roy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Derby Line where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. At the request of Alphonse a coffee hour will be held at the Church Hall on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. prior to the mass. Interment will follow in St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery, Derby Line, VT. Memorial contributions in Al's name may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 880, c/o Monique Plante, P.O. Box 195, Beebe Plains, VT 05823. On-line condolences at curtis-britch. com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 25, 2019