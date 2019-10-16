|
Amber Rose Moore, 38 died unexpectedly on Saturday October 12, 2019. She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on June 3, 1981 to Deborah (Bailey) Ahrens & Gary Moore. She attended Brighton Elementary School and North Country Union High School. Her biggest love was for her daughter Sophie Rose and they cherished each moment they had together. She loved children and worked as both a Para-educator and Personal Caregiver for many years. Amber loved animals and all things in nature. She loved singing, dancing and helping anyone in need. Her mantra was "Always Choose Love." She is survived by her daughter Sofie Malshuk of Derby, VT, her mom and step-dad Deborah and Scott Ahrens of Island Pond, VT, her sister Katie Ahrens (Derek) of Raleigh, NC, her stepmother Leona Moore (Brian) of Brownington, VT, sister Ashley Moore of Miami, FL, stepsister Kendra Moore of Brownington, VT, stepbrother Greg Twofoot of W. Charleston, VT, many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends who dearly loved her. She was predeceased by her father Gary Moore and sister Courtney Ahrens.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a private family gathering TBD. The family asks for understanding at this difficult time.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 17, 2019