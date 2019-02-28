Anita L. (Champigny) Folsom, 99, long time resident of Brownington, VT passed away peacefully in Newport on February 26, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1919 in Newport to Calixte and Exilpere (Labonte) Champigny.

On July 2, 1938 she married George Claron Folsom who predeceased her in 2002.

Mrs. Folsom was a devoted wife and mother, whose skill for gardening never went unnoticed. As a pastime, she potted plants on her porch and went up to her son Allen's vegetable fields. Anita and her husband farmed on Maple Hill Road in Barton, Vermont for twenty years. She worked in the fields alongside her husband as well as doing all the boiling during maple sugar season. In 1965 Anita and her husband sold their farm in Barton and moved to Florida where they resided for many years. She was affectionately known as "Grammie Folsom" to the neighborhood children. Later in life Anita visited schools sharing the legacy of her life during her childhood. Anita was a long time member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church of Orleans.

She will be sadly missed by her children: May Perry-Fortin and husband Rene of Holland, Vermont, Eva Forcier and her husband Peter of Maple Lake, Minnesota, David Folsom and his wife Patty of Lakeland, Florida, Kenneth Folsom and his wife Patricia of Peru, New York, and Allen Folsom of Brownington, Vermont. Anita is survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is survived by one sister: Laura Ida Marineau of Montpelier, VT and by several nieces and nephews. Anita was predeceased by her daughter Rachel Lee Lamoureux and also by her siblings: Wilfred Champigny, Camille Champigny, Lillian Brien, Germaine Moeykens, Rosa Nadeau, Juliette Boisvert, Lena Jacques, Pauline Champigny, and Marie Champigny.

She was predeceased by sons-in-law Noel Perry, Gerard Lamoureux, daughter-in-law Sarah Bensenhaver and grandson Mark Perry.

Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. on Sunday March 3, 3019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday at St. Theresa's in Orleans where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Spring interment will be held at a later date at the Brownington Village Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Michaud Memorial Manor 47 Herrick Road Derby Line, Vermont 05830. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary