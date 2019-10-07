|
|
Anita T. Roy of Newport, VT passed away on October 2, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on February 11, 1932 in Derby, VT to Armand Brien and Lillian Champagny.
Anita worked as a clerk for Ames department store. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, knitting and crocheting. She grew up on a farm and was very hard working which continued even after she left the farm. She had great faith and lived her life as such, she enjoyed having her friends and family stop by her house for visits.
She is survived by her children Daniel Roy and his wife Ruth of Newport Center, VT, Michael Roy of Newport, VT, Timothy Roy of Newport, VT, Tracey Roy of Maryland, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Brien of Barre, VT, George Brien and his wife Gurtrude of Pennsylvania, sisters Judith Pallmarie of Missouri, Angela Bonin and her husband Garard of Coventry, VT Doris Bonin of Newport Center, VT as well as over 135 nieces and nephews. Also her good friend Gari Faverau of Newport, VT.
She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Joseph Brien, Conrad Brien, and her sister Rose-Ann Labounty.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. Friends may call from1:00 pm until 2:00 P.M. with service to follow. Memorial contributions in Anita's memory may be made to North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis C/O Wendy Franklin Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, VT 05855. Online condolences at curtice-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 8, 2019