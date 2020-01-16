|
|
Anna J. Reynolds, 69, of Newport, VT passed away on January 14, 2020 in Lebanon, NH. She was born on March 24, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to Kenneth N. Chaney, Sr. and Norma Mae (Zinn) Chaney. On August 10, 1985 she married Gordon A. Reynolds who predeceased her.
Anna was a custodian at North Country Union Junior High School for many years. She enjoyed spending Friday nights with her friends, and being with her family.
She is survived by daughter's Anna Maire Miskimon of Baltimore, MD, Norma J. Slaski of Baltimore, MD, and her brother Reynold A. Chaney of Hagerstone, ML, grandchildren John and Shawn Cosgrove, Wayne Miskimon, Cameron and Carson Brice.
She was pre-deceased by her brother Kenneth N. Chaney Jr., and her parents.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, 1 Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH, 03756. Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 17, 2020