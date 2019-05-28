Annette A. Deziel, 93, of Newport, Vermont passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 26, 1925 in Mansonville, Quebec to Alphonse and Adelia (Lessard) Rouillard.

Annette was employed as a seamstress at Columbia Casuals and at one time worked for Newport Plastics. Annette always worked hard to help support the family. She lived in Florida for 29 years and worked there as a seamstress making custom flags and banners for Beaver Flag Co. The St. Petersburg Times referred to her as "The lady with the golden hands" in an article after she had made the initial flags for NASA. She also made personal flags for Walter Cronkite, who would occasionally stop by to say hi. Her biggest joy was her family and in later years she enjoyed their visits and telephone conversations. She was an avid gardener, growing flowers and vegetables working with her husband Jacques. She also loved quilting, tatting and needlepoint much to the delight of her family and friends, who were recipients of her handiwork. Those who knew Annette will miss her warm, endearing smile.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jacques Deziel of Newport, VT, by her children: Alex Y. Cabana of Las Vegas, Nevada, Andre A. Cabana of Newport, VT, Celine Boucher and her companion Jack Laflamme of Concord, NH, Paulette Munce of Redding, CT, and Eddy R. Cabana and his wife Linda of Crossville, TN, and by her stepchildren: Linda and her husband Jacques and Patrick Deziel both of Quebec: by her sister, Reine Cote, and her brother Paul Rouillard and his wife Madeleine, both of Quebec: by her sister-in-law Pauline Cabana Poulin: by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband Leo Cabana in 1967 in Newport, VT and by the following siblings: Rene, Raymond, Robert, Gerard, Marcel, and Germain Rouillard, and Berthe, Rose, and Madelaine Lariviere.

A memorial will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2:00P.M. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date. On-line condolences may be expressed at curtis-britch.com.

