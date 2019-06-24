Annette J. Chenette, 87, of Derby Line, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born in Woonsocket, RI on June 29, 1931 to Josephat and Eva (Auger) Morel and grew up on the family farm in West Charleston, VT.

On April 7, 1951 she married William Chenette who passed away on December 23, 1970.

Annette is survived by her three children: Claire and her husband Lawrence Gentley of Lancaster, NH, Denis and his wife Pamela of Newport, VT and Maurice and his wife Barbara of Fort Pierce, FL. Six grandchildren: Paul and wife Amy Brasseur, Michelle Poulton and friend Fred McCusker, Rachel and husband Dana Perkins, Andre and wife Danyelle Brasseur, William and wife Priscilla Chenette and Erika and her fiance David Chapparo and twelve great-grandchildren.

Annette was the last member of her family having been pre-deceased by her three siblings: Armand Morel of Derby Line, VT, Therese Girard of Woonsocket, RI and Roland Morel of Underhill, VT.

Annette always remained very active dividing her time between her family, St. Edward's and St. Mary's parishes, the Daughters of Isabella of Coaticook, QC, the Centre d'Action Benevole de Stanstead, QC, and her many friends.

A funeral service will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, Annette wished to have donations made to the St. Mary's Roof Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855.