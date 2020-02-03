Home

Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Anthony Tremblay
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Orleans Municipal Building
1 Memorial Square
Orleans, VT
Anthony M. "Tony" Tremblay


1966 - 2020
Anthony M. "Tony" Tremblay Obituary
Anthony "Tony" M. Tremblay, 53, of Westmore, VT passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 30, 2020 in Westmore. He was born on August 14, 1966 in Barre, VT. On February 17th, 1996, he married Holly Wells who survives him.

Tony owned and operated Tremblay Electric Service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going camping, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents Ernest and Carol Tremblay of Fairplay, SC, his children Brittany (John) Auclair of Kannapolis, NC, Sara Locke of Watervliet, NY, James Davio II of Orleans, VT, Angela Davio of Newport, VT, grandchildren Lily Davio, McKenzie Patrick, Madison Davio, Morgan Davio, Xzavier Auclair, Remi Auclair, Fallon Davio, Raistlin Davio. He is also survived by his sisters Tonya Hutchinson of Montpelier, VT, Terri (Kurt) Mangold of Castroville, TX, and Aimee Nolan of Barre, VT, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

"Tony's life will be remembered and celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3 pm at the Orleans Municipal Building, located at 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, Vermont."

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 4, 2020
