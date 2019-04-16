Armand R. Bonin, 77, of Newport Center, passed away on Thursday, February 28th, 2019, at The McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, with his family by his side. Born in Kingscroft, Quebec, on June 28th, 1941. He was the son of Wilfrid and Rosa (Dauphin) Bonin.

In 1965, he married Doris Brien. Shortly after, they started their family together. He was a dedicated family man, who possessed the hallmark of being a gentle soul, and never turned his back on those he met who were in need. He had a true passion for the great outdoors, and all that came with it.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Doris Bonin, of Newport Center; his son Gilles Bonin and his wife Alice, of Pembroke, New Hampshire; and his daughter Janette Levitre, and her husband Brian, of Bellingham, Massachusetts; his five grandchildren, Ryan Bonin, Sean Bonin, Michele Bonin, Cameron Levitre, and Ethan Levitre. Also surviving are his four brothers, Leopold Bonin, of Southington Connecticut, Yves Bonin, of Danville, Vermont, Gerard Bonin, of Newport Center, Vermont, and Antonio Bonin of North Troy, Vermont, as well as many nieces, and nephews.

Armand was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Simone Tardif, Sr. Anita Bonin, Leontine Girard; four brothers, Laureat Bonin, Joseph Bonin, Romeo Bonin, and Jean Claude Bonin.

A private mass and celebration of his life will be held this Spring for close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Armand Bonin's memory may be made to: McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446. Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary