Audrey A. Charland, 86, of Derby, Vermont passed away on April 21, 2019 in Derby. She was born on April 9, 1933 in Bakersfield, Vermont to Kenneth and Grace (Wood) Aiken.

Audrey was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Her hobbies included, baking, doing puzzles, word search, reading, Sunday rides, family gatherings and she loved flowers.

She is survived by her husband Dickie of 66 years, by her children: Phyllis, Debbie and her husband Joe, Ricky and wife Tammy, Penny and husband Philip; by her grandchildren: Amy, Michael, Jason and wife Lara, Derrick and companion Cassie, Jeffrey and companion Kati, Katie and companion Alex, Colin, Ian and 15 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Malcolm Aiken of Lyndonville, VT, Ronald Aiken and his wife Nancy of Burke Hollow, VT, MaryLou Duff of Coventry, VT, Faith Leonard of West Burke, VT, and Sister-in-law Geraldine Moulton and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Grace Aiken, by her siblings: Donald, Durward, Douglas "Joe" Uriel and Reginald Aiken, Annabelle Boutin, Madeline Petit, and Ruby Guay. By her son-in-law Jr Batchelder.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Staff at Derby Green Nursing Home for their excellent care given to our loving wife and mother.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont, 05855. (Everyday let your Mom know how much you love her). Also to the of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

