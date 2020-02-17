|
Audrey Mae (Bapp) Messier, 75, of Derby Vermont passed away February 13th, 2020 after a long struggle with COPD, Congestive Heart Failure, Lung Cancer, and Diabetes. She was born on December 18th, 1944 to Roswell and Alice (Dashnow) Yaddow in Burlington, Vermont.
On October 24th, 1987 she married the love of her life, Dale Messier and they worked side by side for many years. She was a former Weight Watchers group leader, owner of her own garbage route, did private trucking, and co-owned A & D Used Furniture in Orleans. After the shop closed, she worked for Ethan Allen until her husband retired and then she moved to Derby and became the custodian for the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby until her retirement in December 2008.
Audrey was an extremely hard worker and was not afraid to get her hands dirty. There was no job too big or to messy for her to tackle. She was well known for her whoopie pies and her pumpkin rolls.
She enjoyed going to yard sales, bingo, and going to Cardio-Pulmonary rehab class with Steve, Heather, Casey and Kimi, at North Country Hospital. Special thanks go out to John, Henry, Liesa, Sara, Sue D'Anna, and Timothy Millington that took great care of her during her visits.
She is survived by her children Charles Bapp Jr. and his wife Diane of Barton, George Bapp and his wife April of Brownington, Tammy Jewett and her husband Steve of Irasburg, Karol Curtis and her husband Benny of Brownington, her sister Gannell Bocash of Hyde Park, as well as her grandchildren Lonnie Griffin and his wife Katrina , Lance Bapp and his girlfriend Kristrina Smith, Brent Bapp and his girlfriend Terra Buntun, Hannah Perkins and her husband Dominic, Crystal Conley and her husband Brian, Trisha Tucker and her husband Christopher, Casey Rowell and her husband Andy, Cory Curtis and his wife Ryan Ann, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchild, 4 nieces, and multiple good friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Dale Messier, her grand daughter Rebecca Bapp, her brother Edmond Yaddow Sr., her parents, and the father of her children Charles Bapp Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday February 22,2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with the Rev. Laurence Wall officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Rebecca Lynn Bapp memorial Scholarship at Community National Bank, 4811 US Rte 5, Derby, VT, or to April Bapp, 248 Chase Road, Brownington, VT, 05860, or to the HALO foundation.
Online condolences may be to curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 18, 2020